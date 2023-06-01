Big relief to BJP MLA Dr. Raju Singh in RJD leader’s kidnapping case, now there will be no attachment, hearing on bail today

The court has given a big relief to the BJP MLA in the kidnapping case of RJD leader Tulsi Rai in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Hearing the application of the police in the case, the application has been rejected. Let us tell you that for the last three days, Sahebganj MLA Dr. Raju Kumar Singh was running in the court for a warrant against six people. Paru police’s application has been rejected by Vikas Mishra, judicial magistrate of the special MP/MLA court. The court is not satisfied with the evidence given by the police in the case diary. In a single application, the police had also sought attachment order along with warrant for the arrest of the MLA and other accused. SDPO Saraiya Kumar Chandan and IO Daroga Purushottam Kumar returned disappointed from the court on Wednesday evening. For the third consecutive day, MLA’s advocate Vinod Kumar Singh argued on the application of the police.

Strict action will be taken: Police

The anticipatory bail petition filed by the MLA in the court is to be heard today. After the application was rejected, SSP Rakesh Kumar said that now the police team will take a strict stand to arrest the MLA and other accused. Let us tell you that on May 25, RJD leader Tulsi Rai lodged an FIR at Paru police station. The RJD leader had alleged that Sahebganj MLA Dr. Raju Singh, a resident of Bada Daud village, abducted Tilak along with his supporters while he was returning from a banquet. He was assaulted. In this case, police raided the BJP MLA’s house and seized two vehicles.

Report sought from Paru police on the application for rifle liberation

An application was filed in the court on Wednesday on behalf of Anup Kumar Singh of Bada Daud village to free the rifle found in the raid at the residence of MLA Dr. Raju Kumar Singh. After hearing on this, the Judicial Magistrate has sought a report in this regard from Paru Police and Arms Magistrate.

