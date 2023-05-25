Big relief to former IAS officer SM Raju from Patna High Court, gets bail in Mahadalit Mission scam

Retired IAS officer and Special Duty Officer of Bihar Mahadalit Development Mission SM Raju got regular bail from Patna High Court on Thursday. A single bench of Justice Rajesh Kumar Verma gave this direction. The court has directed the lower court to release Raju on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. The court has imposed several conditions in the bail granted to SM Raju.

Direction to attend the trial on each date

The court has said that SM Raju will be physically present on every date in the trial. Will tell the reason for not being present on the date. Trial will not affect. The court told the lower court that if it comes to know at any stage of the trial that any other criminal case is registered against Raju, it will cancel the bail.

Jailed since January 21, 2023

The court was told by the petitioner that the petitioner is a senior IAS officer. He is in jail since January 21, 2023. Another IAS officer KP Ramaiya and director of Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission Sharad Kumar Jha have got bail from the High Court.

Case registered after written request of DSP of Vigilance Department

It may be noted that case number 81/2017 of Vigilance Police Station has been registered against SM Raju. The case was registered following a written request by the DSP of the Vigilance Department. It is alleged that by misusing the funds of Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission on a large scale, many irregularities have been given there.

