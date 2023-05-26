Big relief to Satyendar Jain, Supreme Court granted interim bail with conditions

A hearing was held in the Supreme Court today on the bail plea of ​​Satyendar Jain, former Health Minister of the capital Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. The Supreme Court has granted interim bail of six weeks to AAP leader Satyendar Jain with conditions on medical grounds. He cannot go out of Delhi without permission and cannot give any statement in front of the media. Significantly, Satyendar Jain has been in jail for several months on charges of money laundering. Jain’s lawyer has cited his ill health and demanded an early hearing. On April 6, Jain filed a bail plea in the Delhi High Court but it was rejected, after which he filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Satyendra Jain fell in the bathroom

Satyendra Jain fell in the bathroom of Tihar Jail due to dizziness, after which he was admitted to the ICU of a government hospital. Party sources gave information about this. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had told that Jain was first taken to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital. Due to difficulty in breathing, he has been admitted to Loknayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital. Jain has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May last year in a money laundering case. Party sources said that Jain has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at LNJP Hospital. Sources told that Jain’s condition is very bad at this time.

Many allegations against Satyendra Jain

On August 24, 2017, the ED started investigating the money laundering case against Satyendar Jain on the basis of the priority registered by the CBI. Jain is alleged to have purchased movable assets in the name of several people from February 2015 to May 31, 2017. Satyendra Jain had failed to account for all these assets. Please tell that Satyendra Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, has also been accused of threatening by the jail authorities.