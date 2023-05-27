Big road accident in Jharkhand’s Khunti, 4 people including village head died due to car overturn, 8 seriously injured

Khunti: Four people have died in a road accident in the Chatugidi Jola valley between Ragnoy and Lupungdih under Adki police station area. About a dozen people have been injured. 8 people are seriously injured, who are undergoing treatment. The deceased include Chatomhutub resident Birsa Topno (35 years), Moti Chutiya Purti (18 years), Madhatu Malota resident Gideon Bhengra (38 years) and his wife Seteng Bhengra (35 years). The deceased Gideon Bhengra was the village head of his village.

Many are injured in the road accident. Among these, Shankar Pahan, Mahadev Nayak, Sini Topno, Nauri Chutiya Purti, Raja Nayak, Bijla Munda, Gang Runda, Ajay Nayak etc. are residents of Chatomhutub. Apart from this, many people have received minor injuries. According to the injured, on Friday, all the passengers were returning to their village by boarding a vehicle (JH 01 AV 2331) from the Saiko weekly market. In this sequence, the vehicle lost control and overturned twice in Chatugiri Jola Valley.

The vehicle owner sent a pickup van there and took everyone to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where the death of four people including the village head was confirmed. The police have done the post-mortem of the dead bodies and handed them over to the relatives. The injured are being treated. Minor injured people have gone to their homes.

