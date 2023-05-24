Big road accident in Mathura, high speed car collided with a tree, four people died on the spot, one seriously injured

Mathura: A major accident took place in Mathura district of UP on Wednesday. A car was going from Baldev area towards Mathura. During this, due to being at a high speed, it collided with a tree. Due to which 4 people present in the car died. While one person was seriously injured. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the regional police reached the spot. The injured person was sent to the hospital for treatment. Also, the dead bodies were sent for postmortem.

road accident in mathura

According to the information received, at around 11:15 am, about 5 people were going towards Mathura in a car from Baldev of Mahavan tehsil. During this, the car went uncontrolled at a high speed near village Pilkhuni of Thana Raya area and collided with a tree on the roadside. The accident was terrible. Because of which 4 people died on the spot. And one person was seriously injured.

Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received

After the accident, the villagers present on the spot reached the spot and got involved in the rescue work. At the same time, information about this incident was also given to the regional police. After which police and top officials also reached the spot.

Mathura: Friend was first taken to the wedding procession, then shot dead in a minor dispute, arrested

Here are the names of the dead

After reaching the spot, the police started removing the dead bodies trapped in the car and the injured person was sent to the hospital for treatment. According to the information of the police, four people have died in the car accident. And one person is seriously injured. Those who died in the accident, their names are Ankit s/o Pawan Kumar, Achal s/o Pema, Akash s/o Omveer, Yogesh s/o Bhuri Singh. And Bharat aka Rocky is injured in the accident.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7GiUAzzRic) mathura news