Big road accident in Noida, fierce collision between truck and bus, one dead, 28 injured, CM Yogi expressed grief

Noida: A horrific road accident took place in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning. Where there has been a fierce collision between a bus and a truck in the Kasna police station area. One has died on the spot in the accident. While 28 people have been injured. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot. At present, the police is investigating the accident.

Noida Kasna Police Station

In fact, this morning there was a collision between a truck and a bus in the Kasna police station area of ​​Noida. Many passengers were traveling in the bus at the time of the accident. There was an outcry after the incident. Hearing the sound, the local people reached the spot. Along with this, people informed the police about the incident. As soon as the information was received, the police also reached the spot with the team and started relief and rescue work. With the help of people, the police started taking the injured out of the bus. All have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

CM Yogi expressed grief over the accident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident in Noida. CM Office has tweeted from the official Twitter handle, in which it is written that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Greater Noida. Wishing peace to the souls of the departed, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has immediately directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment. Also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

