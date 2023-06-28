Big road accident in Rajasthan: Truck collided with two standing trucks, five people including 12 cattle burnt alive

Jaipur : A truck hit two other trucks standing on the roadside on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in Dudu police station area of ​​Jaipur Rural on Wednesday morning, after which five people were burnt alive in the fire. Police said that three trucks, including a truck carrying cattle, caught fire and 12 cattle also died in the fire. He told that the accident happened in Dudu area of ​​Jaipur Rural at around 5.30 am.

A truck collided with two already standing trucks

Jaipur Rural’s Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Sharma said that a truck rammed two already parked trucks on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. He said that after this collision all the three trucks caught fire. He said that this fire engulfed all the three trucks. Another police officer said that five people, including the driver of a truck, were burnt alive in the fire.

Truck carrying cattle from Haryana to Pune collided

Circle officer of Dudu, Zulfikar said that Pawan (28), Sanju (18), Dharamveer (34), residents of Haryana and Jan Vijay (35) and Bijli (26) of Chhapra in Bihar district were on board in this truck accident. He told that two trucks were standing on the side of the road. A truck carrying cattle from Haryana to Pune hit one of them. This accident probably happened due to sleepy driving of the driver.

Fire started with thread and plastic loaded in trucks parked on the roadside

The traffic on the highway was not affected much as the accident took place on the side of the highway, the official said. He told that out of two trucks parked on the roadside, one truck was loaded with bundles of yarn, while the other truck had plastic bags. He said the fire broke out because the diesel tanks of the trucks were damaged and the flames spread rapidly as two trucks were carrying inflammable material like thread and plastic bags. He told that the forensic team has started the investigation after reaching the spot. Jaipur Collector Prakash Rajpurohit and senior police officers also went to the spot for inspection. He told that the post-mortem of the dead bodies is being done.