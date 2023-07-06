Big road accident in Supaul, youth died in direct collision of auto-bike

Supaul. In a direct collision between an auto and a bike, the bike rider’s son died, while the father was seriously injured. The incident is of Anantapur Chowk under Jadia police station area of ​​Supaul. The injured have been identified as Mohammad Shaheed and his 26-year-old son Mohammad Mansoor, residents of Laxmipur Chandi Sthan under Kumarkhand police station area of ​​Madhepura. The family alleges that due to the negligence of the doctors in the sub-divisional hospital, the injured youth could not be saved. The relatives said that when those people had come to the hospital with the injured, there was no doctor in the hospital at that time. The doctor arrived after about half an hour. Due to delay in treatment, the injured youth has died.

auto collision

In relation to the incident, it is told that on Thursday, Mohammad Mansoor had left the house on a bike to sell goats. Auto coming from the opposite direction hit the bike coming from Kumarkhand near Anantapur Chowk in Jadia from the front. There was no harm to the auto rider in this accident, but both the bike riders were seriously injured. Both the injured were immediately brought to Triveniganj Sub-Divisional Hospital. Where the young man died, while the young man’s father is undergoing treatment.

The doctor dismissed the allegation

The relatives have accused the doctors of the sub-divisional hospital for delaying treatment. The relatives alleged that no doctor was present in the hospital for about half an hour when the injured was brought. Injured Mansoor died due to delay in treatment. On the other hand, Dr. Suman Kumari, the doctor on duty, has rejected the allegation. He has termed the allegation made by the family members absolutely wrong and baseless. He said that we are on our duty since the fixed time and are treating the injured patient.