Big road accident in UP’s Azamgarh, two buses collided with each other, many passengers injured, condition of three including driver critical

Azamgarh: A horrific road accident has happened in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Two buses have collided with each other. In which many passengers have been injured. It is being told that the condition of three people, including the bus driver, remains critical. After the accident, there was a hue and cry on the spot. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital. where the treatment is going on.

Two buses collided with each other in Azamgarh

Actually this accident happened on the Baghidand bridge of Jiyanpur Kotwali area. This morning a government and a private bus collided face to face. Sources said that the speed of both the buses was high during the accident. It is being told that during the accident there were 40 passengers in both the buses. All are seriously injured. After the accident, some passengers jumped out of the buses by breaking the glass panes. While the injured were taken out with the help of the local people. In which the condition of three passengers including the driver is critical.

Police reached on information

As soon as the information was received, the Jiyanpur Kotwali police reached the spot. All the injured have been sent to the district hospital for treatment. It is being told that the private bus was going to Azamgarh from Gorakhpur. During this, the roadways bus coming from Azamgarh was going to Gorakhpur. The speed of both the buses was fast. The Baghidand bridge is very narrow, even after this both the buses did not slow down and collided with each other.

Condition of three including bus drive critical

According to the information received from the sources, the condition of 3 including roadways driver Vinod Kumar Yadav is critical in the accident. As soon as the information about the incident was received, DM Vishal Bhardwaj and SP Anurag Arya reached the hospital to see the injured. At present, the treatment of all the injured is going on.