Big road accident in UP’s Hathras, collision between loader tempo and canter full of devotees, two killed, many injured

Hathras: A major road accident has happened in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Where there was a clash between a loader tempo and a canter full of devotees on the Mathura road. In which two women died on the spot. While 16 people have been seriously injured. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital. where the treatment is going on. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. Investigating the incident.

Road accident in Hathras

In fact, residents of Kumhrai village of Kotwali Chandpa area had taken their relatives along with them to visit Khatu Shyam of Rajasthan in Magic Loader Tempo. Everyone was returning on Thursday morning. During this, the magic loader tempo of devotees clashed with the canter coming from the front on Bamba bridge near Odpura power house. In which Shanti Devi (30) and Angoori Devi (20) died. While all the injured have been referred to Aligarh and Agra. The police have taken both the bodies in possession and sent them for postmortem.

Screaming among family members

After the information of the accident, there was a hue and cry in the family of the deceased. The injured are Ajay, Mamta, Mohit, Gayatri, Ajay, Prem Singh, Bharti, Anju, Ramesh, Kavita, Sunita, Jaswant, Gopal, Ankush Manju and Jeetu. It is being told that the condition of some of the injured in the accident is serious. Which doctors have referred to different places. The police is investigating the matter.

Let us tell you that a Max vehicle and a tractor collided a few days ago near Aligarh Road village Ruheri of Hathras Gate Kotwali area. In which four people died. While many people were seriously injured.

