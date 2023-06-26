Big robbery in broad daylight in Bihar, miscreants looted lakhs of rupees from Chinese businessman by showing pistol

Hajipur. In Hajipur, fearless miscreants looted seven lakh rupees from a businessman on the strength of weapons and ran away. The businessman was going to the bank to deposit money, when the bike-borne miscreants hit him with the butt of the pistol and injured him and fled with a bag full of money. The incident took place near Kadhania village of Mahua police station area. The police is investigating the matter. Raids are being conducted to find the robbers.

In relation to the incident, Chinese businessman Praveen Kumar had left the house to deposit lakhs of rupees in the bank. He was on his way to the bank that the miscreants who had already ambushed him near Kadhaniya village surrounded the businessman. Before he could understand anything, twenty-two miscreants hit him on the back of his head with the butt of a pistol and ran away after looting seven lakh rupees.

After being informed about the incident by the victim businessman, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. After this incident of daylight robbery, there has been a stir among the people of the area. To identify the criminals, the police is scanning the CCTV footage installed in the area. By sealing the border of the district, intensive checking of vehicles has been started. Till the time of writing the news, there is no information about the arrest of anyone in this case.