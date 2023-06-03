Big robbery in Vaishali, robbers ran away with jewelry and cash worth 15 lakhs from jeweler’s shop

Hajipur. The fear of police among criminals in Bihar has completely ended. After committing incidents like murder and robbery, the criminals easily escape and the police cannot even find their clue. The latest case is of Vaishali. In Badi Jeshupur of Hajipur Industrial Police Station area of ​​Vaishali district, criminals have committed a major robbery incident. Four robbers who came riding on scooty and bike raided the jewelers shop. The robbers took the shopkeeper at gunpoint and looted 200 grams of gold and three kilos of silver kept in the shop as well as one lakh rupees in cash. All the robbers escaped from the spot after looting property worth about Rs 15 lakh including gold-silver and cash.

Four robbers came on two vehicles

Regarding the incident, it is told that Umesh Shah, the owner of Maa Putul Jewellers, was sitting in the shop like every day. Meanwhile, four robbers who came riding on a bike and a scooty entered the shop and looted 200 grams of gold, 3 kg of silver and one lakh rupees in cash by showing pistols. After this incident, there was a stir among the people around. After being informed about the incident by the victim shopkeeper, the police team that reached the spot has started investigating the matter. Police is scanning the CCTV footage to identify the robbers.

some suspects have been identified

Umesh Shah told the police that the four criminals who arrived at around 2 o’clock have carried out the entire incident. The criminals also took away the hard disk of the CCTV camera installed in the shop. Police has sealed the border of the district and vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Vaishali SP Ravi Ranjan and Sadar SDPO also reached the spot and questioned the victim shopkeeper. The technical cell of the police is also collecting information by reaching the spot. The SP said that some suspects have been identified, for whose arrest raids have been started.