Big success for NIA: PFI’s master weapon trainer Naushad Yunus arrested, the accused had made a new identity

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Naushad Yunus, the master weapon trainer of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Naushad has been arrested by the NIA for his involvement in the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case. Naushad has been living under an assumed identity in Karnataka for a long time, hiding his identity from the police. Naushad Mohammad Yunus used to do inverter business of his elder brother. He was living there under the name of Basheer to hide his identity. Not only this, he had also adopted a new profession as a plumber.

Naushad had absconded last yearSignificantly, last year in September 2022, the police had searched the house of accused Naushad, but even before the search, the accused had absconded with his wife and two minor sons. Since then he was continuously absconding. At the same time, NIA investigation has revealed that he had shifted his entire family from Andhra Pradesh and himself was hiding in Kaul Bazar area of ​​Bellary district of Karnataka.

According to the police, Naushad Yunus was a master weapon training. He used to give arms training to youths recruited by PFI in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. His trained youths were sent to different areas. The NIA said that he was also the PE training state coordinator of these two states in the Nizamabad PFI case.

