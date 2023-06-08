Big success of Operation Clean in Jharkhand, five powerful IDs recovered in Naxal-affected Chaibasa

West Singhbhum, 08 June (Hindustan Times). Operation Clean launched by the police against Naxalites in Jharkhand has been a huge success. Police today averted untoward incident by recovering five powerful IDs in Naxal-affected Chaibasa forest. 35 IED bombs have been recovered in Chaibasa in just seven days.

West Singhbhum District Police Force destroyed these five IED explosives weighing 34 kg on the spot. Operation Clean has been started from May 27 in the border areas of Tumbahaka and Anjadbeda under Tonto police station area and Kuida and Maradiri under Goilkera police station.

During this operation, two IEDs planted with the aim of targeting the security forces in the forested hill area near Anjadbeda Patatarob of Mufassil police station area have already been recovered. Three IEDs were also planted on the way to Ichahatu village of Goilkera police station area. All these were defused with the help of bomb disposal squad.

SP Ashutosh Shekhar told that top leaders of banned CPI Maoist Naxalite organization Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu, Chaman, Kande, Ajay Mahto, Sagen Angaria, Ashwin are active with their squad. The operation to nab them is going on since January 11. Joint teams of Chaibasa Police, CoBRA 209 Bn, 203 Bn, 205 Bn, Jharkhand Jaguar and CRPF 60 Bn, 197 Bn, 157 Bn, 174 Bn, 193 Bn, 07 Bn, 26 Bn are involved in this operation.