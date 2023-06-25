Big train accident in West Bengal, 12 coaches derailed due to goods train collision, know updates

West Bengal Train Accident: The wounds of the horrific train accident in Balasore, Odisha are not even completely healed yet and here the news of another train accident is coming out from Bengal. There has been a horrific train accident in Bankura, West Bengal. This incident is being told about 4 am on Sunday morning. According to the information received, this accident happened due to collision of two goods trains. It is being told that the collision was so strong that about 12 coaches of a goods train got derailed.

Goods train driver got serious injuries

This happened at Onda station in Bankura, Bengal around 4 am on Sunday morning. The driver of the goods train has suffered serious injuries in this accident. If sources are to be believed, a goods train was passing through the Onda station when it hit another goods train from behind, causing about 12 coaches to derail. After the incident, all the cans were scattered like cards. However, many local people reached there as soon as they heard the sound of the collision.

Trying to open up line

However, there was no loss of life or property in this accident. According to the information received from the railway officials, both the goods trains were empty. But what was the reason for the accident, it has not been known yet. Top officials are investigating in this matter. However, due to this incident, many trains of Adra division have definitely been affected. However, the officials are trying to deal with the damage caused by the accident soon. After the accident, the railway officials are trying to open the up line as soon as possible, so that some trains like Purulia Express can pass through this division.