Big update about Chandrayaan-3, ISRO told where ‘Mission Moon’ reached

Chandrayaan-3 Update: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully completed the third orbit raising operation of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The National Space Agency Headquarters here said that the next upgradation process is planned to be carried out on July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm. “The third orbit upgrade process was successfully completed by ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru,” the agency said. The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was successfully launched on 14 July.

The spacecraft achieved an orbit of 51400 km x 228 km as planned

ISRO also informed that the spacecraft has achieved an orbit of 51400 km x 228 km as planned. Also, the third orbit raising process (Earth-bound perigee firing) has been successfully carried out by ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Giving information, it was told that the next firing has been planned on July 20, 2023, between 2 pm to 3 pm IST.

On July 17, ISRO completed the second process of Chandrayaan-3 reaching the upper orbit.

Let us tell you that on Monday, July 17, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully completed the second process of Chandrayaan-3 reaching the upper orbit. Giving information on Monday, ISRO had said that the spacecraft is now in an orbit of 41603 km X (multiply) 226 km. Also, ISRO said that the next phase was proposed between 2 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday. Also, ISRO tweeted that the mission is on schedule.

First orbit raising maneuver successfully completed

On Saturday, July 15, the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully completed the first exercise to propel the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into its orbit. At that time ISRO had said in a social media post that the condition of the spacecraft was ‘normal’. At that time ISRO had said that Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update: The condition of the spacecraft is normal. The first orbit raising maneuver was successfully carried out by ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The spacecraft is now in a 41762 kilometer (km) by 173 km orbit.

Only America, China and Russia have been able to land on the surface of the Moon so far.

Explain that ISRO successfully launched the third edition of its lunar exploration program on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3 will land on the south pole of the Moon, which has not been explored so far. Also inform that only three countries, America, China and Russia have so far been successful in landing on the surface of the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 will pass through a crucial 40-day phase of its journey towards the Moon

Vikram Sarabhai Space Center Director S Unnikrishnan Nair said the historic ‘Chandrayaan-3’ mission, which was launched on July 14, will go through a crucial 40-day phase and finally use its thrusters for ‘landing’ on the lunar surface. With the help it will be taken away from the earth. Talking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on 15 July, Nair said that the launch vehicle performed very well and the initial conditions required for the spacecraft were provided “very precisely”. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched ‘Chandrayaan-3’ on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh through LVM3-M4 rocket.