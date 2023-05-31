Big update on MS Dhoni’s fitness, know where he will get his knee treated

IPL 2023 on Monday Chennai Super Kings As the new champion was found. In the final match of this Grand League, Chennai defeated Gujarat and won the trophy. However, after this victory, now the captain of Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni A big update is coming out regarding K’s fitness. According to media reports, fans’ favorite Mahendra Singh Dhoni may soon go to Kokilaben Hospital to get his knee problem fixed. He will go here and get his knee tested.

MS Dhoni will undergo treatment for knee injury

According to media reports, the captain of Chennai Super Kings and the favorite of the fans Mahendra Singh Dhoni Will have to undergo several tests at Kokilaben Hospital for the treatment of his knee. On the one hand, after the victory of Chennai Super Kings, celebrations are being held all over the country. Meanwhile, the news of Dhoni’s injury and his treatment has raised the concerns of the fans. The fans are hoping that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be fully fit as soon as possible and will be seen banging the bat again in the next season.

Dhoni will not take retirement from IPL now

After the title win against Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni had said that the body has to support. The way the fans have showered me with love, it will be my gift to them that I play one more season. The love and passion shown by them, I should also do something for them. Dhoni said that this is the last phase of my career. It started from here and the whole stadium was chanting my name. This happened in Chennai as well but I will come back and play as much as I can.

IPL 2023: 12 centuries, fastest fifties, a flurry of records in IPL 2023, see here )MS Dhoni in Kokilaben Hospital