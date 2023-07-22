Big update regarding notification on 52 thousand posts of constable in UP Police, know when applications will start

UP Police Recruitment: The youth preparing for recruitment in UP Police are waiting for the release of notification in this regard, so that they can apply. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPBPPB) has to start the recruitment process for 52 thousand posts. Lakhs of candidates are waiting for this by counting each day. For the first time, the recruitment process will be started in UP Police in such a large number simultaneously.

There is a big reason behind the eagerly waiting of the youth regarding this recruitment in UP Police. Actually, earlier it was said that notification will be issued by July 15, 2023 for the recruitment of 52 thousand constable posts. On this basis, it was expected that the application process would be started after the release of the notification on or around July 15.

Till now this is not happening, it is becoming difficult for the candidates to spend each day. He is constantly inquiring about when the notification regarding police recruitment will be released, so that he can apply.

The recruitment process will start after the release of the notification.

Due to this being the biggest recruitment process in the UP Police so far, the youth have high hopes from it. For the first time, the youth will get a chance to join the UP Police on so many posts simultaneously. It is believed that the recruitment process will start soon after the release of the notification. Notification can be issued by the end of this month or in the month of August.

It is believed that the written examination will be conducted by the end of this year. Soon complete information will be given in this regard. Earlier in November 2022, a tender was issued to select the executive body for direct recruitment to 35,757 posts of constables. Only Tata Consultancy Services took part in it. Due to the coming forward of only one organization, the tender had to be cancelled. Later, with the coming forward of two companies, it was said that the way for recruitment in the UP Police would be cleared.

25 lakh candidates likely to apply

According to estimates, about 25 lakh candidates can apply for this recruitment of UP Police. Candidates should refrain from trusting the information given on social media or any other unauthentic platform regarding these recruitments. Complete information related to recruitment will be given on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can get correct information by visiting this website from time to time. It is believed that soon the information regarding constable recruitment will be made available here, so that there is no confusion among the candidates.

Will get benefit of reservation process in UP police recruitment

Talking about the age limit in UP Police recruitment, candidates of 18-22 years in general category, 18-28 in OBC and 18-28 in SC-ST can apply. Whereas for women the age limit is 18-25 for general category, 18-31 for OBC and 18-31 for ST. OBC, SC, ST candidates will also be given reservation of five years in the reserved caste.

First the written test will be organized

According to the rules of the recruitment board, the written examination will be conducted first in the police constable recruitment. In these, there will be a total of four examinations of 76-76 marks for General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability-IQ Reasoning Ability. In these, the test of general information and numerical ability will be of 38-38 marks and the exam of general Hindi and mental aptitude-IQ reasoning will be of 37-37 marks. All the exams will be of two hours.

Demand from the government to increase the age limit, BJP MLA got support

Candidates are also constantly demanding from the government to increase the age limit on the posts of constable recruitment. Prashant Pandey, the media in-charge of the Competitive Student Sangharsh Committee, has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In this, he has mentioned the problem of the youth towards the committee. It has been said in the letter that since the year 2018 the constable has not been recruited. Because of this, the age of all the candidates has exceeded the norms of UP Police Recruitment. Due to being overage, he has become ineligible to apply for police recruitment.

In such a situation, the Chief Minister has been requested to give relaxation in the age limit to the candidates. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Veer Vikram Singh Prince had also raised this problem of youth in front of CM Yogi Adityanath. The BJP MLA says that due to non-availability of vacancies for a long time, the age of the candidates has increased. That’s why they should be given age relaxation in recruitment.

479 candidates selected from sports quota in UP Police

Meanwhile, 479 players have been selected from the player quota in UP Police. Of these, 304 are male and 175 are female players. Of these, there are 371 players from UP. Apart from this, 39 players from Haryana, 13-13 from Delhi and Uttarakhand, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 11 from Punjab, seven from Rajasthan, 2-2 from Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar and 1-1 from Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura and Maharashtra are included. This includes international, national level players.

Due to the verification of 227 candidates, CM Yogi Adityanath gave them appointment letters in the past. Of these, 137 are men and 90 are women. All these candidates have been selected through the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).

Women are ahead of men in recruitment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked all the newly selected candidates to remain disciplined and work hard. He said that usually people get relaxed after getting a government job. They think that they have got a job now. This is not right. He said that women have taken a leading position in the appointment. This is much more than the 20 percent quota for women.

He said that sports activities have increased in the last six years. State government has made new efforts for sports infrastructure. It is necessary to have a playground around the school. We have given instructions to build one mini stadium in every block and one stadium in every district. In rural areas, the work of construction of open gyms is being done with the funds of village heads and councilors in urban areas.

So far 65 thousand sports kits have been given to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal. Uttar Pradesh is the only state which honored the participants of Tokyo Olympics and Para Olympics. Also awarded for Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Recruitment of players as retired coaches

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken an important decision regarding coaches in various sports. Under this, 150 retired players are being made coaches. They will be given an honorarium of Rs 1.50 lakh. This will enhance the talent of the players. 20 retired players who participated in international competitions have been recruited as coaches.

302 national level players included in UP police recruitment

According to Renuka Mishra, chairman of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, 302 national level players are included in the current recruitment. Of these, 51 have won gold, 41 have won silver and 61 have won bronze. Apart from this, 13 players of international level have also been selected. Of these, one has won gold, three have won silver and seven have won bronze.

