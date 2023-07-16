Big update regarding Purnia airport, Jyotiraditya Scindia gave this information regarding DPR

Patna. There is good news about Purnia airport. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has given an important update to MP Chirag Paswan regarding the terminal building of Purnia Airport. In reply to the letter sent by Chirag Paswan, the Civil Aviation Minister has written that the construction of the new civil terminal of Purnia Airport will be completed soon. He has further written that the process of appointing a consultant for its DPR has been started. Along with Darbhanga in Bihar, a new civil terminal is to be built in Purnia as well. The proposed design for the new civil terminal of Darbhanga Airport has come to the fore. In such a situation, after this update brought about Purnia airport, the hope of the people of this area to get the facility of the airport soon has increased.

The minister assured of early construction

The minister has written in his reply that the runway of Purnia airport is 9 thousand feet which is suitable for AB-321 type aircraft. This airport is to be made operational under PM package 2015. For this, the ministry has so far allocated an amount of 150 crores. The minister has accepted that 52.18 acres of land has been acquired by the state government for the new civil terminal. Along with this, the state government is also going to do the work of construction of four lane road from airport to NH. The minister has written that the work of making design and DPR for Purnia airport will be started soon. An agency is being appointed for this.

minister’s letter

Bihar government has removed all the obstacles

As the fourth airport of Bihar, all the obstacles of the civil terminal at Purnia airbase have been removed. The construction work is being claimed to start this year itself. Approval was given for this in the Bihar cabinet meeting on 30th May. Along with this, all the conditions of the Airport Authority of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have been accepted by the Bihar government. After this, the MoU between AAI and the state government has also been approved for the construction of civil enclave at Purnia airport.

The MP had also met the minister

Purnia MP Santosh Kushwaha also met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. MP Santosh Kushwaha had said that the state government has made available additional 15 acres of land to start the airline. The state government has also allotted land for NH connectivity. After this the airport construction has been approved. MP Santosh Kushwaha informed in the matter that an MoU has been signed between the airport authority and the state government for the construction of a new civil enclave at Purnia airport.

Construction of Purnia airport building will start soon

Common people will be greatly benefited after the construction of the airport. Along with the residents of the district, the people of the surrounding districts will also benefit from this. After this letter from Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, it is being said that the construction work of Purnia Airport building will start soon. By next year, the people here are waiting for the airport to be operational. People say that after the airport becomes operational in Purnia, there will be a lot of development in this district. Airport plays an important role in promoting the economy.

Work progressed for Purnia airport

State government minister Sanjay Jha says in this regard that the Bihar government is serious about the development of the airport in the state. Whatever is being asked from the center, the Bihar government is working to give it. Despite this, the pace of construction is very slow. He said that while the facilities at Darbhanga airport have to be expanded, the hurdle of starting air service from Purnia airport has now been removed. The land for the airport has been made available to the authority by the state government without encroachment. Will provide road connectivity to the forelane and ensure the availability of electricity and water. With the construction of Purnia Airport, the population of lakhs of many districts will get the direct benefit of the airport.

people’s expectation

Members associated with Airport for Purnia, Nand Kishore Singh and Pankaj Nayak said that the residents of the city are now going to get the gift of Purnia Airport which has been stuck in limbo for a long time. The tussle related to Purnia Airport which was between the state government and the Airport Authority of India has been resolved. With the approval of the draft MoU, the way for the construction of the airport has been cleared. With its commissioning, not only Seemanchal and Kosi but also the population of crores of 10 surrounding districts have received happy news.