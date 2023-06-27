Big update regarding recruitment of 52699 constable posts in UP Police, this information regarding question paper is very important

UP Police Recruitment: The recruitment process for 52699 posts in UP Police is going to start soon. For the first time in the state, the youth will get a chance to join the UP Police on so many posts simultaneously. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPBPPB) is going to issue notification for this soon.

As of now, no announcement has been made regarding the date in this regard. It is believed that a notification can be issued for this around July 15. In such a situation, the youth waiting for recruitment in UP Police have started preparing for the exam. It is very important for them to understand the pattern of the exam.

Question papers will be made available online to the candidates in this recruitment examination for 52699 posts of Constable in UP Police, whereas they will have to write their answers on the notebook in offline mode. It is being said that the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has taken this decision to avoid any kind of disturbance during the recruitment examination.

Due to the availability of online question paper, the problem of paper leakage can be avoided. In the recruitment process, recruitment will be done for 4188 posts of Civil Police, 8540 of PAC, 1007 of Fireman and 1341 of UP Special Security Force.

Educational qualification is most important to join this recruitment. Only candidates who have passed 12th examination from a recognized board can participate in this recruitment process. It is mandatory for the candidates to have a minimum age of 18 years to apply for the recruitment. The maximum age group has been prescribed separately.

The maximum age for male candidates falling under general category has been fixed at 23 years, for general female candidates at 26 years. Apart from this, the maximum age for male candidates coming from OBC, SC, ST category is 28 years and for female candidates coming from OBC, SC, ST category, the maximum age is 31 years.

Along with this, it is also mandatory to have physical fitness. To participate in this recruitment, it is mandatory for male candidates to be 168 cm tall and for female candidates to be 152 cm tall. The minimum weight of male candidates should be 50 kg and the minimum weight of female candidates should be 45 kg.

Apart from this, the chest measurement of male candidates should be 80 cms and 85 cms with expansion. At the same time, candidates will have to go through Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Examination and Document Verification process. Only after this his appointment process will be completed. Candidates can get complete information by visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board uppbpb.gov.in.

