Bigg Boss 13’s last couple Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana has not broken up, shared a romantic photo

One of the most favorite couples of Bigg Boss 13 is Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Both met on the show itself and Asim fell in love with the Punjabi singer at first sight. Although then Himanshi was in a relationship with someone else. Later, when she went out of the house, she broke up with her partner and agreed to her love story with Asim. Couple has been together for 4 years and has also worked together in many music videos. There are millions of fans of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. A few days ago, news came that both of them have broken up and they have also unfollowed each other on social media. However, now Asim has shut everyone’s mouth with a photo.

Asim and Himanshi have not broken up

Asim Riaz shared a photo on Instagram. In which he can be seen giving a romantic pose with Himanshi. In the picture, both are looking at each other and where Asim is seen shirtless, there is a mark on his arm. Here Himanshi is wreaking havoc in black nightie. Seeing this photo, what are the fans guessing that both are still together.

fans are commenting

Fans are commenting fiercely on Asim Riaz’s photo. One user wrote, “May Allah keep every evil eye away from you”. Another user wrote, “Best couple of Bigg Boss 13”. Another user wrote, “Hash aap doon ki breakup nahi hua hai… whenever there is a fight, think of how hard you two have found each other, kitna pyaar hai, best couple forever”. Let us tell you that a video of Himanshi Khurana went viral on social media in the past. In this, he can be seen posing in front of the Kedarnath temple. The actress had applied sandalwood on her forehead. Paired a light colored jacket with a black outfit. Looking at his look, it seems that there is a lot of cold on the mountain. Himanshi wrote in the caption with the photo, “The journey was successful”.

