Bigg Boss OTT 2: A love-filled fight between Avinash Sachdev-Falak Naaz, fans said - when did both express love...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is entertaining the audience full-on these days. From Babika’s fight to Abhishek Malhan’s comedy, everything is increasing TRP in the show. In the latest track, we see that Jiah Shankar becomes a cat and gives duty to everyone, but nothing gets done in the house without commotion. Now Jia Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were seen talking about the strange nature of Falak Naaz. However, as soon as Abhishek sees Manisha, he goes to persuade her. The cute chemistry of both is being liked by the audience.

Abhishek and Jia did evil to Falak

A new promo of the show has been released on Instagram by Voot. In which Jia and Abhishek were seen talking in the garden area of ​​Bigg Boss. They both were discussing how Falak deliberately misbehaved with them. Jiya said, “She was giving me a reminder, Captain ji, tell me to keep the garbage… Then, Abhishek starts recalling the incident from the day before, when Falak was cooking and he started making faces like he is not interested in it and he is doing it as a favor to everyone in the house. I am doing. Jia says, “Looking at her face, it seemed that she was abusing the captain in her mind.

Fans are liking the friendship of Avinash Sachdev and Falak Naaz

Seeing Avinash Sachdev and Falak Naaz, it seems that something is brewing between the two. Both talk slowly with each other and keep smiling thinking something. In the latest episode, they playfully quarrel over breakfast. Avinash suggests that Falak should not toast the bread, as she can have it with hot tea. Falak teasingly tells Avinash not to worry about toasting the roti for her, as she can do it herself. He pretended to ignore Avinash, while Avinash tried to pacify him. Seeing this style of the stars, it seems that love is blossoming between the two.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Closer relationship between Falak Naaz-Avinash Sachdev, is new love story starting in Bigg Boss house? )Avinash Sachdev Falaq Naaz love story