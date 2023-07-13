bigg boss ott 2 abhishek malhan trolled for making fun of youtuber friend elvish yadav users says kuch to sharam video slt | Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan trolled for making fun of YouTuber friend Elvish Yadav, users said

users are trolling

The fans did not like these things of Abhishek, Jiya and Falak at all and especially they did not like Abhishek’s laugh at all. After which Abhishek started being trolled badly. One user wrote, Abhishek Bhai, both of you come from the same place… Then how can you make fun of a YouTuber friend… It felt very bad to see that you turned out to be like both of them. Another user wrote, “Really #ElvishYadav will feel very bad after watching this, it’s really heartbreaking for him, stay strong Elvish bhai.” Another user wrote, “Difference between #ElvishYadav and #FukraInsan, when Bebika is saying bad things about #AbhishekMalhan, Elvish is constantly saying “no he’s my brother” when Jiya and Falak naz Elvish #Fukra Was talking bad about, laughing with him… wow… slow applause.