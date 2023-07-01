Bigg Boss OTT 2: Babika said such a thing about Manisha Rani, listening to which Bihar’s daughter cried bitterly, said this

Bigg Boss OTT is moving towards the finale at full speed. Where many twists and turns are being seen every day. Within 2 weeks, 3 three contestants have been evicted, including Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani and Alia Siddiqui. Now there will be a tremendous fight between two friends in the house. Yes, there was a lot of fight between Babika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. After which Babika also made many personal comments on him. Here in the secret task, Abhishek Malhan has become the new captain of the house.

Fierce fight between Babika and Manisha Rani

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Babika Dhurve and Manisha Rani wish Eid to each other. Babika was making parathas and Manisha tells her to slow down the flame, otherwise the parathas will burn. Babika replies, “Okay, I’ll see.” Manisha replies, “I can see they are burning” and Babika retorts, “People are burning more.” Soon they start arguing and Babika talks about Manisha being a slacker.

Manisha said – I am proud of my language

Manisha says, “I am talking to you as a member of the house.” Bebika mimics the word ‘member’ and takes a jibe at Manisha’s language. Manisha says, my Hindi is not that strong, I am not as educated as you, but I have got good manners. Babika keeps arguing that she was burnt during the fight. She says, “My hand is burning, I will burn it now.” Manisha cries and says, “Let me see how she burns my face, you need a topic to fight about. I don’t mind if people don’t talk to me, but no one has corrected my language. I am proud of my language. After studying from a government school, I have developed more values. I am not ashamed of my language. No one can make fun of my education or speech. I know how to respect people.”

Abhishek Malhan becomes captain

Babika says that Manisha is playing the victim card. Both Pooja Bhatt and Falak Naaz try to convince Babika that she was wrong. Babika says, “He should have learned to speak properly before coming on the show.” Falak tells her, “Now you are absolutely wrong.” Babika says that she does not think that she is wrong. Here in Bigg Boss house, two captains were made in a single day. Where first JD Hadid was chosen as the captain and later Abhishek Malhan alias Fukra Insan was made the captain. However, this thing is not being liked by the members of the house i.e. the contestants. The members of the house, especially Falak Naaz, are constantly commenting on them. After which he is being trolled fiercely on social media.