Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss told Akanksha Puri to be fake, these three contestants got jail sentence

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is getting funnier with each passing day. Where the episode started with the song of Bigg Boss and the family members danced with a bang. Later, Cyrus called Bebika and asked her to stay with him for the whole day, as he wants positive energy around him. Here Palak Purswani revealed that she wants to have a relationship with Avinash Sachdev, but he has always been quarrelsome. After which Pooja Bhatt explained that it is not a good thing to discuss personal things at home.

Akanksha Puri was seen crying in the kitchen

Akansha Puri was spotted crying in the kitchen. She says that she does not like it when people have to compromise on food. The family members explain to her that it is not her fault and she cannot do anything about it. Later they were seen dancing and having fun in the garden. Here Bigg Boss asked all the members to gather in the activity area. Bigg Boss showed a fake alert notice on the monitor.

This contestant went to jail

Bigg Boss made fun of Akansha for being fake. Bigg Boss told Akansha that in one moment she was crying for food and in another moment she was seen dancing in the garden. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to clap for Akansha and her crocodile tears. Later, Bigg Boss announced that a new section of the house would open and it would be a jail. Also, Bigg Boss said that both the housemates and the audience will have to name the contestants they want to send to jail. If the decision of audience and contestants is same then the price money will increase and if not then the price money will be zero.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsBigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev did high voltage drama in the house regarding towels, see what happened next…

Falak Naaz sent them to jail using power

After each contestant names two fake contestants in the house, Falak announces that according to most of the members, Babika and Akansha are the most fake contestants in the house and should go to jail. Bigg Boss tells Falak that she has got a special power and she can name one contestant whom she wants to send to jail. Falak said that she would like to send Aaliya to jail. Bigg Boss announces that Aaliya, Babika and Akansha will remain in jail till further announcement.

