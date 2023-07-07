Bigg Boss OTT 2: Closer relationship between Falak Naaz-Avinash Sachdev, is new love story starting in Bigg Boss house?

Looks like something interesting is going on in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house, and Jia Shankar and JD Hadid have come to know about it. In the recent episode, JD Hadid teased Avinash about Falak. After which the actor turned red with shame. Now once again when Jiya Shankar took advantage of the opportunity and linked Falak Naaz’s name with Avinash, she went away shyly. Seeing all this, the fans feel that a new love story has started in Bigg Boss house.

Avinash and Falak’s friendship

In the latest episode, Falak Naaz and Avinash Sachdev were seen enjoying their breakfast. Falak accidentally burns her tongue while drinking tea and she tells Avinash about it. In response, Avinash said, “Should I give you something?” He lip-synced it, after which a smile appeared on Falak’s face. Then Avinash says, “It’s morning, not the right time for this.” Falak replied in a lighter vein, “Don’t talk to me like that.” Later, while having lunch, Avinash feeds Falak a mouthful of his food.

Jiya teases Avinash about Falak

Falak Naaz tells Avinash Sachdev that Jia Shankar thinks he is a good man. Jia interrupted him and said, “He is good for you.” Falak says that she is trying to convince Avinash about Jia. Jiya adds, “He is like my brother.” After this she praises Falak and Avinash, saying, “You both fight very well. Your chemistry is really great.” Meanwhile, Avinash tries to overhear Falak and Jia’s conversation.

Falak Naaz went away in shame

Jiya Shankar teasingly asks Falak, “Nothing? Zero?” Falak jokingly hit Jiya with a pillow and left. Avinash asks Jiya what did she say that made Falak go away. Jia replied, “She is shy.” Jiya walks towards Avinash near the kitchen and says, “Falak didn’t say yes, but she didn’t say no either.”