‘Bigg Boss OTT-2’ coming soon, list of contestants announced

The first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ became very popular, that’s why now the discussion has started about season-2. Fans are very excited about this show. Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss OTT Season-2. The first episode of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by director Karan Johar. However, now Karan Johar’s address has been cut from the second episode. The list of contestants participating in ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season-2’ has been announced.

According to media reports, Poonam Pandey, Avaz Darbar, Pooja Gor, Anjali Arora, Mahesh Pujari, Faisal Sheikh, Sambhavna Seth, Anurag Davol etc. will be seen in the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Under this year’s concept of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the garden of the house has been given the look of a jungle. All these ten contestants will have to stay in this house for six weeks. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be telecasted on Jio Cinemas on 17th or 18th June. Fans are quite excited for this show.

Meanwhile, Divya Aggarwal emerged victorious in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season-1. A total of 15 strong players including Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat, Prateik Sahajpal and Neha Bhasin participated in the first season.