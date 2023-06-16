Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants List: From Bihar’s Manisha Rani to Falak Naaz, these contestants will create ruckus in the house

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to premiere on June 17. The fans are very excited about the new season. Salman Khan is going to host the show this time. The makers have shared the first glimpse of the confirmed contestants, which has taken the social media by storm. Let’s know about all.

These contestants will create havoc in Bigg Boss OTT

Avinash Sachdev

Chhoti Bahu fame Avinash Sachdev is the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. In his intro scene released by the makers, the actor says, “Girls came in my life and went… I am in trouble in love.” Let us tell you that the actor has been in discussion about his love life more than his career. He married Shalmali Desai. Although both of them got divorced later. Later, he was dating his younger daughter-in-law’s co-star Rubina Dilaik. Things didn’t work out there too and the breakup happened.

Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri, who is known as Paras Chhapda’s girlfriend in Bigg Boss 13, will also be seen in the new season. Akanksha has been a part of projects like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Calendar Girls and Mika Di Wohti. By becoming the partner of Mika Singh, Akanksha was the winner of Mika Di Wohti. Now she is all set to rock the Bigg Boss.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Alia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya, who was in headlines for her divorce in the past, will also be seen in Bigg Boss OTT. In the intro video, Alia says, “My identity has always been to be a star wife, when there is no respect in your relationship then that relationship becomes weak. I know how much difficulties I have gone through in the last 19 years. When there is no one to listen, you shout outside and I did the same. I want to end all the problems of my married life and that’s why I am in Bigg Boss.

Falak Naz

Falak Naaz, who has done Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Radha Krishna and many other shows, will be seen in this season. In the promo, she talks about fighting for her brother. She says, “You all know me as the sister who fought for her brother. I am proud of myself. For me, my family comes first.”

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani from Bihar is a digital creator, dancer and artist. He has more than 4.4 million followers on social media. She promises to make everyone fall in love with her in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Palak Purswani

Avinash Sachdev’s ex-actress Palak Purswani will also be seen in the house. She has been one of the first confirmed names for the show. She says in the intro, “If I don’t get my coffee on time, I will turn around. Every year good looking boys come to the house. I will definitely create a ruckus in the house.

