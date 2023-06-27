Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jia Shankar got panic attack in nomination task, because of this Manisha Rani wept bitterly

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is living up to its promises, continuously entertaining without making any mistake. From heated fights to heartwarming friendships, the first week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has grabbed the attention of the viewers. Now in the latest episode, Akanksha Puri told Avinash that she is not liking the way JD is touching her. Apart from this, there was a lot of drama in the nomination task.

This contestant got nominated

In today’s episode, the nomination task took place, where Falak Naaz was saved from nomination as she is the captain of the house. Akanksha Puri cannot nominate anyone. In such a situation, most of the family members nominated Jia Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui this week. Jia Shankar broke down badly on being nominated by Abhinav and after a few minutes tears welled up in her eyes and then she immediately got a panic attack. Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Babika Dhruve, Akanksha Puri and Alia Siddiqui explained a lot, but she didn’t shut up and requested Bigg Boss to let her out of the activity area, saying, “I can’t breathe.”

Abhishek Malhan did body shaming

While Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan were talking, Aaliya Siddiqui called Abhishek, after which Babika made a comment and said, “Kala kauva kuch khayega.” This enraged Abhishek and he embarrassed Babika by calling her a “truck”. After this Babika complained about this to Pooja Bhatt and said that Abhishek got this tag from Salman Khan and the audience and he just repeated it.

Abhishek Malhan trucks Babika

However, when Abhishek Malhan called her a “truck”, Babika Dhurve blamed Manisha Rani. During the conversation, Manisha tries to make it clear to Babika that her smile was genuine and was not a reaction to what Abhishek had said. Unfortunately, Babika refuses to listen, which leads to a brief argument between them. After which Manisha started crying bitterly. However, after a while both of them talked openly.

