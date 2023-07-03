Bigg Boss OTT 2: Kissing Jad Hadid cost Akanksha Puri dearly! Leaf cut from Salman Khan’s show

Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri was one of the strongest contenders in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, now his journey in the show is over. The actress is out of the show.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan gave an interesting task to the housemates, in which the nominees together had to decide the contestant to be evicted from the house. Abhishek and Akanksha took the name of Jia Shankar. This decision did not match with the audience’s decision and Akanksha was evicted from the show.

Recently, Akanksha Puri and JD Hadid kissed each other during a task. Her lip lock attracted the attention of the audience. This video of him had become quite viral on social media.

After Akanksha’s exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2, many users are saying that she found it difficult to kiss JD. Please tell that because of whom the actress had to face a lot of trolling. After which he issued a statement saying that it was just a task.

Before Akanksha Puri, the first contestants to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui. Puneet was the first to go out of the house.

After Akanksha’s exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2, now Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt, Jia Shankar, Falak Naaz, Abhishek Malhan and Babika Dhurve are left in the house. Now it has to be seen whose leaf gets cut next week.

Akanksha remains very active on social media. The actress is quite glamorous and beautiful. 2.7 million people follow him on Instagram. She keeps making a lot of reels on Insta.