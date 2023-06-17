Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE: The wait for fans is over, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 will start today, these contestants will be included

Entry of Manisha Rani in the show

Bihar’s popular social media star, Manisha Rani is all set to make a grand entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Manisha Rani is a Social Media Influencer from Bihar. They are being called ‘Archana Gautam and Shahnaz Gill’ of this season of Bigg Boss OTT. This is because she makes the audience laugh a lot on social media with comedy content. Just like Archana showed her UP swag and Shehnaaz showed her Punjabiness, Manisha will be seen enthralling the audience with her Bihari swag.

Bigg Boss Ott Live: Who designed Bigg Boss house?

The house has been designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanitha Garud Kumar. The theme of strange house takes center stage owing to its attractive design. This creative decor has a sense of artistic stability and novelty.

Bigg Boss Ott Live: This time the real boss is known

Bigg Boss Ott Live: Salman Khan’s swag

bigg boss ott season 2 anthem

The anthem of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been released recently. Salman Khan and Raftaar were seen in the video. He promised that it is the public who will control the game. Titled Lagi Baaghi, starring Salman Khan and Raftaar, the tagline is “Iss baar itni lagegi that aapki help lagegi.”

Bigg Boss Ott Live: Confirmed contestants

Some of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 include Alia Siddiqui, Falak Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Anjali Arora, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Jia Shankar, Puneet Superstar, Cyrus Broacha and Babika Dhurve.

Bigg Boss Ott Live: Where to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be streamed 24*7 on JioCinema app. The premiere of the show will be on June 17 at 9 pm. You can watch the show for free.