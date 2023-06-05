Bigg Boss OTT 2: The names of these contestants were confirmed for Salman Khan’s show! Know when the show will start

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans are very excited about the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. It is aired on OTT, not on TV. This time the streaming of the show will be on JioCinema. Salman Khan will host this season. Meanwhile, according to reports, there has been an update on the theme and set-up of the show. Also, the name of ‘Splitsvilla 7’ fame Palak Purswani is being considered for this.

What will be the theme of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’?

According to media reports, this time in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ there will be a jungle theme. The house will be like a jungle, which will have bed, sofa and bathroom, which will have all the facilities. Apart from this, a survival kit full of essential items will be given to the contestants. Some contestants will also get a chance to enter the main house. Apart from this, a new zone with exclusive VIP rooms will also happen this season.

stamped on these names

Anurag Doval’s name is being told as final in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. According to media reports, the name of ‘Splitsvilla 7’ fame Palak Purswani is also being confirmed. In some other reports, Awez Darbar and Mahesh Pujari are being confirmed as contestants and there are reports that Abhijeet Sawant will also participate in the show. It is being said that the show will start from June 17 onwards. Let us tell you that last season Divya Agarwal became the season 1 winner and it was hosted by Karan Johar.

Aditya Narayan will not participate

Recently there were reports that Aditya Narayan will also be there in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Sharing a post on his social media account, Aditya had said that he will not participate in any reality show. He said that Khatron Ke Khiladi was his first and last, where fans saw him as a participant. He said that it is a once in a lifetime experience and he will cherish it forever, but he is definitely not participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2.