Bigg Boss OTT 2: These stars including Aditya Narayan are participating in Salman Khan’s show! The show will start from this day

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants: Soon after the end of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 bigg boss ott season 2 There was a discussion about. Many names were coming out regarding the host and contestants of the show. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar. The winner of this season was Divya Agarwal. Now according to the latest update, the makers have approached Fahman Khan, Aditya Narayan, Umar Riaz, Faisal Sheikh, Jia Shankar to be a part of the show.

These contestants will be in Bigg Boss OTT!

Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss OTT season 2. According to the latest post till Bigg Boss, actors Fahman Khan, Aditya Narayan, Umar Riaz, Faisal Shaikh, Awez Dabur and Jia Shankar have been contacted to participate in the show. According to another tweet, a lead actor from the show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is going to be a part of Salman Khan’s show. Although his name has not been released. In an interview with ETimes, Rajeev Sen had also revealed that he was approached for the show. However, nothing has been confirmed on whether he is participating in it or not.

Umar Riaz, Fahmaan Khan, Aditya Narayane, Faisal Shaikh, Awez Darbar and Jiya Shankar are in talks and have been speculated as contestants for Bigg Boss OTT S02 While few contestants names are almost locked, and others are in advanced talks.





Rumor has it that one of the main lead cast of Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein show is in talks for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2





Know when Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will start

According to a post till Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is shooting with rapper Raftaar, and the teaser video will have some kind of duet. The show is going to stream on Jio Cinemas and Voot Select from the second week of June for 6 weeks with 10 contestants. Bigg Boss OTT 2 with a runtime of six weeks, around 10 celebrities will be locked inside a house. The show will launch by the second week of June 2 and end in the end of July. On the other hand, if we talk about Bigg Boss 17, then this show will start around September.

