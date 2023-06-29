Bigg Boss OTT 2: This actress became a fan of Bihar’s Manisha Rani, said such a thing in praise, you will also say wow

Bigg Boss OTT 2: salman khan reality show bigg boss ott 2 It is in trend these days. This time many popular faces are seen in the show. Viewers are continuously sharing posts on social media regarding the show. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 fame actress Rupali Bhosle told that she likes Salman’s show very much. Also told who is his favorite contestant.

Rupali Bhosle became a fan of Manisha Rani

Rupali Bhosle has been appreciated for playing the role of Sanjana in the popular show ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’. The actress shared a picture of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani on her Instagram story and described her as a complete package of entertainment. He wrote, “Entertainer, cute, beautiful, noble soul #completepackage #manisharani #bigbossOTT2.” Please tell that Manisha is a resident of Bihar.

Rupali Bhosle also shared the picture of Cyrus Broacha and called him ‘amazing’. Rupali wrote, “Cyrus Broacha, Bigg Boss OTT 2.” Let us tell you that Rupali was seen in the TV show Badi Door Se Aaye Hai in which she played the character of Varsha. In her early days, the actress was seen in shows like Don Kinare Doghi Aapne and Kanyadan. After that she made her debut in the 2007 film He made his Bollywood debut with Risk.

Who is Manisha Rani?

At the same time, Manisha Rani has 4.8 million followers on Instagram. She is a resident of Mungar in Bihar and she has studied from there. He has done his graduation in English from RD & DJ College. His reels are quite popular on social media. Manisha’s stubbornness made her reach the Kapil Sharma show. In this show, she worked with actor Karthik Aryan, received an invitation to attend the IIFA Awards held in Dubai a month ago in the year 2023.