Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant suddenly left Salman Khan’s show, the reason will be heart-wrenching

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Salman Khan is quite popular among fans and viewers. The show is becoming more entertaining with each passing day. No contestant came out of the house in this weekend’s war. But still a contestant became evicted from the house. Comedian, anchor Cyrus Broacha has to abruptly leave the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The reason behind this has also come to the fore.

Cyrus Broacha evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2

The journey of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been full of ups and downs. As per the latest update, Cyrus Broacha left Salman Khan’s show midway and walked out. Bigg Boss calls Cyrus to the confession room and tells him that due to a medical emergency, his family wants him out of the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss said that he is being allowed to go out of the house due to humanitarian reasons.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsCyrus had made this request to Salman Khan

Family emergency is the main reason for Cyrus Broacha’s sudden departure from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. However, let us tell you that in the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Cyrus had requested Salman Khan to get him out. After which Salman gave a piece of advice to Cyrus saying, “I know Cyrus has 4-5 more weeks left and the whole country is watching you. Listen brother, I can’t kick you out. If I kick you out, I’ll have to find someone else.” It is against the contract and the second thing is that you consider it as your job.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falak Naaz breaks Avinash Sachdev’s heart? The actress said this thing, which will break the hearts of fans

Avinash Sachdev had told Falak Naaz about the heart

In a recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Avinash Sachdev expressed his feelings to Falak Naaz. Avinash said that I like you. These feelings started from the second week itself. Then these feelings increased with time. I should say this thing. Because I do not know whether I should stay here or not, but you should know this. However, Falak was shocked to hear this.