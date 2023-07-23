Bigg Boss OTT 2: What is the real name of Elvish Yadav? youtuber changed his name after this painful accident

Elvish Yadav

Youtuber Elvish Yadav has got a wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. As soon as he comes on the show, he is making a splash. His style and style of speaking is very much liked by the audience.

Elvish Yadav recently revealed his real name in Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan finally returned to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode after a gap of a week. This was the first time he interacted with Elvish Yadav and asked him his name. Then the YouTuber revealed that Elvish is not his real name.

Elvish Yadav told that his parents initially named him Siddharth Yadav. Till class 1, he was known by the name of Siddharth. Although his elder brother wanted his name to be Elvish, no one paid attention to it at that time.

Elvish Yadav further said, after the untimely demise of his brother, he changed his name to Elvish to fulfill his elder brother’s wish. Please tell that he remains very active on social media. More than 8 million people follow her on Instagram. Today he has more than 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Elvish’s total assets are more than Rs 2 crore. He has luxurious apartments and his monthly income is 10 lakhs. Elvish’s lavish bungalow is under construction now. He owns a Hyundai car and a Porsche 718 Boxster. He also owns a Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike.

Elvish had taken admission in college to do B.Com. Meanwhile, his interest in YouTube content started increasing and he himself started creating content for YouTube. Inspired by Ashish Chanchlani and Amit Bhadana, he started his YouTube channel. His first video was ‘How Boys Take Selfie’.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav was in a relationship with Kirti Mehra. Both have also made many videos together, but they have had a breakup and both have separated.

