Bigg Boss OTT 2: What kind of husband does Bihar’s daughter Manisha Rani want? You will be surprised to hear the request, you should also know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in the news these days. Viewers are getting to see high-voltage drama and a lot of ruckus in the show every day. People are liking the shocking twists and turns. Salman Khan’s show is slowly moving towards the finale. In the show where every contestant is desperate to get the love and support of the audience. On the other hand daughter of Bihar Manisha Rani Has won the hearts of the audience. One of his videos is going viral.

What kind of husband does Manisha Rani want?

Bihar’s daughter Manisha Rani is seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Manisha’s reel videos are quite popular on social media. Meanwhile, a video of her has been shared by Viral Bhayani, in which she is telling what kind of husband she wants. In the video, Manisha says, handsome, tall, fair, millionaire, Joru ka Ghulam type, who takes care of my entire expenses, takes care of my complete tantrums, who is crazy about me, ignorant of the world. Further she says, who can do anything for me, fight with anyone, whenever the new version of iPhone is launched, it should be kept in my hand without saying anything.

Manisha Rani’s request does not stop here. She says, take her for a trip abroad four times a year. Have ten servants in his service. By the way, his list is very long. Users are making funny comments on this video. One user wrote, he is very funny. He is different and better than Shehnaaz and Archana. One user wrote, forgive us madam. One user wrote, what a funny video. Many users are making laughing emoji on it.

Know about Manisha

Manisha Rani has 4.8 million followers on Instagram. She is a resident of Mungar in Bihar and she has studied from there. He has done his graduation in English from RD & DJ College. His reels are quite popular on social media. Manisha’s stubbornness made her reach the Kapil Sharma show. In this show, she worked with actor Karthik Aryan, received an invitation to attend the IIFA Awards held in Dubai a month ago in the year 2023.