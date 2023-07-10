Bigg Boss OTT 2: Who got evicted from Bigg Boss house this week? Jiya Shankar burst into pain on this matter, wept bitterly

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was quite interesting. Choreographer Terence Lewis came as a guest on the show. During this, he gave a task to the contestants, in which they had to identify who made unhelpful comments about them behind their back. In this Jia Shankar came to know that Avinash Sachdev had said something against him. Knowing this, tears welled up in her eyes and she started crying. Let’s tell the whole thing.

Terence Lewis said this

Terence Lewis played a task with the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2. In this, some comment was shown on the screen and the contestant had to guess who made this comment about them. If their guess was correct, they had to pour dirty water on that person’s face. The comment was, “JD says Jiya is like his daughter but her actions show something else.” Jiya guessed that this comment must have been made by Babika, but her answer was wrong.

Jia Shankar's spilled pain

Terence Lewis later told that it was a friend of his who forced him to take Avinash’s name. Later, a clip was shown by Bigg Boss, in which it was revealed that this comment was made by Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani. Jia Shankar started crying after hearing this and said that this is very dirty and I cannot believe that someone can say such a thing about me and JD .. I don’t know who are my people in the house now.

no one out this week

Avinash Sachdev, Falak Naaz, Babika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha were nominated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 this week except Jia Shankar and Abhishek Malhan. In which Cyrus, Pooja and Manisha became safe. After which Babika was safe and finally Avinash and Falak were safe. Salman Khan told that no one will be made homeless this week.

Avinash Sachdev and Falak Naaz

In ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Avinash Sachdev expressed his feelings to Falak Naaz. Avinash said that I like you. These feelings started from the second week itself. Then these feelings increased with time. I should say this thing. Because I do not know whether I should stay here or not, but you should know this. However, Falak was shocked to hear this.