Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why did Pooja Bhatt’s marriage break? For the first time the actress broke her silence, because of this she did not have children

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This time many familiar faces are seen in Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter and Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt is also locked in Bigg Boss house. The actress revealed about her personal life in an episode. She told why she separated from her husband Manish Makhija. Also, he told why this relationship could not work.

Why did Pooja Bhatt’s marriage break?

In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt talks about her marriage with Babika Dhurve. Pooja, who is married to Manish Makhija, a restaurant owner and video jockey, talks about why her marriage didn’t work out. He said, “I was married for about 11 years, then we felt that something was not right and it was not working. We did not want to lie to each other. This is not a dress rehearsal. I get a chance.

Pooja Bhatt further said, “When we start lying, then what happens when the lie starts, then the blame game starts and I didn’t want that. Whatever it was, it was great. .. until it was. We maintained dignity and then we parted ways on a good note.” Significantly, Pooja and Manish got married in the year 2003 and got separated in the year 2014.

Pooja Bhatt said on not having children that, I was not ready to become a mother at that time. I love children, but at that time I did not want children. I can’t lie at the risk of never meeting anyone, I can’t lie. That’s fine but I can’t lie.

