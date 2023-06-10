Bigger land scam in Deoghar than Ranchi, trust, temple, deity and Dharamshala land also sold: Nishikant Dubey

bigger than Ranchi land scam Happened in Deoghar. The land of trust, temple, deity and Dharamshala has also been sold in Deoghar. Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey said these things. He said that Devottar land is meant for the deity and the temple, but Devottar land has been sold on a large scale in Deoghar. The land of Dharamshala and temples including the land of Charushila Trust, Balanand Ashram, Lalkothi, Basu Lodge and Lahiri Kothi have been sold at many places.

Warning to land mafia

The MP has warned the land mafia of Deoghar that Deoghar is the cultural capital, so those who have bought and sold the Devottar land of temples, trusts and dharamshala etc. should voluntarily leave it or donate it back to the government. Give If the land mafia keeps an eye on these plots and does not return the land, then a demand will be made to confiscate such plots by conducting an inquiry by the ED.

ED will request for investigation

CBI investigation is going on in Deoghar land scam. This has not been completed yet, so he will also request the ED to investigate this purchase and sale in Deoghar. Dr. Dubey said that he will appeal in the Calcutta High Court to save the land of the Charushila Trust attached to the Naulakha temple. In this connection, Pinaki Ghosh, the receiver of Charushila Trust, has also met the MP.

Mahant of Balanand Ashram gave his promise after the notice

After the Income Tax notice, the Mahant of Balanand Ashram has given him a promise that now not even a single piece of land will be sold. According to the MP, he has clearly told Mahant that he will no longer interfere in the land of Charushila Trust and will also cooperate in the development of Naulakha. Will not sell the land of Balanand Ashram and make new property in Durgapur and other places. Will give funds for the development of Sanskrit College of Balanand Ashram and will make Ayurveda Hospital of Mohananand Ashram a big hospital.

Pradeep Yadav manages the tenders of Godda and Deoghar: MP

Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey said that ED’s action in Jharkhand has been happening even before he became MP. ED action has already been taken against former CM Madhu Koda, Harinarayan Rai and Enos Ekka, but in the past days, after ED’s raid on Podaihat MLA Pradeep Yadav’s house, he has repeatedly accused me of taking action from ED. He said that Pradeep Yadav manages many tenders in Godda, Paudeyahat and Deoghar. The tender of Deoghar Siktia Barrage was canceled thrice under his pressure. His close friend Manoj is the only government employee. After managing the tender, the company formed in the name of his wife was awarded the contract at a higher rate.

All these should be investigated

The MP said that from 2020 to January 2023, the ED should investigate all the tenders from the Special Division, PWD and Water Resources Department in Godda and Paudeyahat. There should be an inquiry into how the work got done in the name of the government employee’s wife. The MP said that Pradeep Yadav’s PS Devendra Pandit does not even pay income tax, but there is land worth Rs 30 crore in his name in Deoghar. Municipal Corporation has also mentioned the interference of land in its report. He said that on the Income Tax investigation report, ED has raided the houses of Pradeep Yadav, Devendra Pandit and their close ones, but Mr. Yadav is making false allegations against them to escape. Congress and its MLAs are steeped in corruption.

