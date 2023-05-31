Bihar: 1.75 crore scam in school construction, 900 CFT sand carried by bike, ambulance and e-rickshaw

Sanjay Kumar Abhay, Gopalganj. Till now people had only heard about animals being carried on scooties and bikes. This happened in the animal husbandry scam. A similar case has now come to the fore in Gopalganj as well. This time white sand has been brought from Madhepura to Gopalganj by ambulance, e-rickshaw, three-wheeler, tractor-trolley, scooty and stolen bike. This has been disclosed in the audit report of the Accountant General.

Fraud of Rs 1.75 crore

When the Accountant General’s audit team audited the MD’s office of Bihar State Education Infrastructure Development Corporation, fraud of Rs 1.75 crore in the construction of Sainik School building came to light here. The audit team has raised serious questions on this. After the audit report of the Accountant General, now on the orders of the state government, its investigation has started from the level of DM. The DM has given the investigation of the case to the preferred deputy collector Radhakant and DTO Manoj Kumar Rajak. The investigating officers are engaged in scrutinizing each bill.

White sand bought from Madhepura instead of Saran

Permission was granted to buy white sand from Saran for the building of Gopalganj Sainik School being constructed at Sipaya in Kuchayakot block, instead of buying white sand from there, it was bought from Madhepura. The audit team observed during investigation that the contractor buys white sand from Madhepura instead of Saran. During scrutiny of the challan submitted by the contractor, it was found that white sand was transported in unoriginal vehicles like ambulance e-rickshaw, three wheeler passenger vehicle, tractor trolley, scooter, stolen motorcycle. According to the challan, 900 CFT sand was transported from each vehicle to the family’s place. In lieu of this, a payment of Rs 1,56,99,829 was also made on fake invoices.

The audit team raised serious questions

Investigation revealed that the project site in-charge also failed to maintain the site order book. The said material has not been supplied by the contractor at the project site. The report of the team states that the Gandak river was only two km away from the project site, so why was white sand brought from Madhepura? The audit team observed that the cost of materials as well as the payment for sand transportation appeared to be spurious. This has caused a loss of Rs 1.75 crore to the exchequer in the form of transportation cost and material cost.

In-charge DM said, investigation is being done

In-charge DM Abhishek Ranjan told that the entire matter is being investigated. After investigation, the report will be sent to the government.

