Bihar: 1058 Aadhaar machines were rotting in the godown for 5 years, KK Pathak instructed to install them in schools

To make Aadhaar card for all the students of Bihar, the education department will install Aadhaar machines in two plus two schools of each block. In this direction, Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department KK Pathak has given necessary arrangements. He has given instructions to install two Aadhaar machines in each block. Aadhaar machines will be installed in those resourceful secondary and higher secondary schools, where adequate funds are available in the student fund or development fund. The Additional Chief Secretary has authorized the headmaster of the school for this work. Principal can install these machines on lease line or any network.

1058 Aadhaar machines rotting in SERT’s godown for five years



The Additional Chief Secretary has directed the headmasters that they can keep two data entry operators at their level in the respective schools. Aadhaar Directorate will give training to these operators. In this whole matter, he has written a letter to the Director of Bihar Education Project Council to get the Aadhaar machines installed. It has been told in the letter that 1058 Aadhaar machines are rotting in the godown of NCERT for the last five years. Therefore, it is necessary to make them operational immediately.

It is notable that on June 27, a meeting was held in this context under the chairmanship of KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. Education Department, Bihar Education Project Council and Aadhaar Director were also present in the meeting. It was informed in the meeting that there would be a special need for leased line for installation of Aadhaar machines, so Aadhaar machines should be installed only where there is facility of leased line or internet network.

Bihar: Now employees will come in formal dress in the education department office, ban on wearing jeans and T-shirts

Instructions given to education officers

Here, Director of Secondary Education Kanhaiya Prasad Srivastava has directed the District Education Officers of Patna, Nalanda and Bhojpur to select two resource-rich plus two schools in each block in their respective districts. Also send the name of each worker there, who can be given online training to operate the Aadhaar machine. Training will be given by UIDAI. Aadhaar machine will be operated first in these districts.