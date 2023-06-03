Bihar: 10th class student died by drowning in Bhagalpur’s swimming pool, fulfilling hobby with friends was expensive

Bihar News: A 16-year-old boy died due to drowning in the swimming pool in Sandis Compound of Smart City Bhagalpur. The incident is of Friday evening. The news of Kishore’s drowning spread like a fire and it started going viral on social media. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shariq, a Class 10 student. Who came for swimming with his friends. Seven friends from Nathnagar had gone to visit Sandy’s compound together. Everyone went for a swim after deducting a receipt of Rs.1600. Seeing Shariq drowned, a person jumped into the pool and hurriedly pulled him out and took him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The charges are against the administrator.

Didn’t see friends..

Shariq came for swimming with his other friends and suddenly he died after going into deep water. At the time when he was drowning in the swimming pool, the rest of the friends were present near him but no one could see him drowning. When a person present there caught sight of him, he jumped and pulled him out of the swimming pool. It is claimed that the person was a trainer. Immediately an attempt was made to extract water by pressing Sharik’s stomach. But he did not regain consciousness. After which he was immediately taken to JLNMCH hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Sharik was the son of a weaver.

The deceased was the son of Mo Shakeel, a resident of Nathnagar, who was a student of class X. The agency operating the swimming pool has been held responsible for this incident. Shariq was the third among five brothers. Her father is a weaver and runs a powerloom at home.

Sharik drowned in deep water

Seven friends had reached the Sandys compound with the intention of roaming around. Suddenly everyone made a plan to go swimming and cut a receipt of Rs.1600. Sharik’s friend Sameer told that everyone was busy in bathing and they did not know when Sharik went into deep water. A person jumped into the pool and started pulling Sharik out, then all the friends’ eyes went away.

Operator claims…

Now the blame is on the agency. Relatives and friends who came to swim with Sharik said that the administrator of the swimming pool has been held responsible and alleged that the incident took place in the swimming pool in the absence of the trainer. On the other hand, Rajeev Kumar, director of the swimming pool agency located at Sandys Compound, said that there is a 24-hour trainer near the swimming pool. Not one, there are three trainers and guards.

The operator said – everyone was busy having fun, then the accident happened.

The operator said that if the trainer was not there, then how was he pulled out by jumping? It was the trainer who took the boy out of the swimming pool and took him to the hospital on a motorcycle. He told that when all the seven friends had reached the swimming pool, the trainer had asked everyone who knew how to swim. Three of those friends did not know how to swim. Everyone was busy having fun, that’s why this incident happened.

District Magistrate in-charge of Bhagalpur said..

Bhagalpur’s in-charge District Magistrate Kumar Anurag said that the matter was investigated by the officials of the Municipal Corporation. The trainers were present on the spot. There was also a life jacket. After that why such an incident happened, it will be investigated.

