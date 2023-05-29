Bihar: 11 cyber criminals from 3 states arrested from a house in Katihar, gang exposed because of a girl from Haryana

Bihar crime news: A cyber police team from Haryana reached Katihar in connection with a case registered in Haryana’s Yamunanagar cyber police station and with the help of assistant police station, raided a house in Barmasia on Sunday and exposed the cyber gang. During the raid, people from 11 different districts and states have been arrested. 30 mobiles, 35 sims, 8 laptops have been recovered from the accused. The assistant police station has started questioning the arrested accused.

A victim from Haryana had complained

According to the information received, the victim Preeti Johar had lodged a complaint at Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar Cyber ​​Police Station that cyber thugs had cheated Rs 4.54 lakh through courier tracking. When the cyber police station started investigating the case, the wire of the incident was found to be connected to Saharsa in Bihar.

One arrested from Saharsa, spilled all the secrets..

Under the leadership of Police Sub-Inspector Mahruf Ali of Yamuna Nagar Cyber ​​Police Station, the police team raided Saharsa and arrested Sanjit Kumar. When the police interrogated Sanjit, he exposed the misdeeds of Nitish and his gang. When the Haryana Police checked Nitish’s mobile location, he was found to be from Katihar.

11 cyber thugs arrested in joint raid

Haryana Police reached Katihar and its information was given to the Superintendent of Police. Yamuna Nagar cyber police team along with a police team formed on the instructions of SP Jitendra Kumar jointly raided Kishore Chand Thakur’s house at Buddhu Chowk, Barmasia under the assistant police station area. During this, a big racket of a cyber criminal was exposed. By whom the incident of cyber fraud was being carried out on a large scale. A total of 11 criminals were arrested in the raid. Eight laptops, 30 mobiles, 29 SIM cards, two registers have been recovered from the arrested accused.

Youths from many districts of Maharashtra, Ludhiana and Bihar are involved

The accused arrested in cyber thugs include one from Ludhiana, one from Maharashtra and one from Saharsa, Banka, Saran and Madhepura in Bihar. Who was operating this gang in a rented flat in Katihar. Cyber ​​thugs had also restored a cook. So that their food and drink can be done properly.

These criminals were arrested

Nitish Kumar- Father Umesh Shah, Hario

Ram Kumar Father Arjun Soha Police Station Sonbarsa District Saharsa

Saint Kumar Father Dilip Kumar Chauhan Sirade Colony Police Station Balgaon District Saharsa

Chandan Kumar Father Shyamsundar Yadav Jamal Nagar Barabanni Police Station Salkhua District Saharsa

Kashish Dhoubri father Dharmendra Dhoubri, Dugri police station Ludhiana

Ashish Kumar Nagau Singh Simri Bakhtiyarpur District Saharsa

Virendra Kumar Father Ganesh Yadav Katoria District Banka

Vishwajit Kumar father Bhushan Rai Hasalpur police station Nayagaon district Chhapra

Prabhat Kumar father Ranjit Singh Rampur police station Jandaha district Vaishali

Ankit Kumar father Sunil Kumar Jha police station Shankarpur district Madhepura

Abhishek Kumre, father Sanjay Kumre Police Station Dedh Village District Pune Maharashtra