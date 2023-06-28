Bihar: 11000 volt wire fell in the field in Purnia, 4 women were electrocuted while planting paddy.

Four women who were planting paddy died of electrocution when an 11,000 volt wire fell in a field under Rupauli in Purnia. While the condition of two women is critical. This incident took place on Tuesday evening near Banarasi Chowk of Godiyar village of Rupauli block. All the dead and injured belong to Godiyar village of Rupauli block of the district. After the incident, there was uproar among the relatives of the deceased. At the same time, the instruction to give compensation was issued by the DM.

Information about the dead.

The deceased include Rani Devi (40) husband Dasai Mahato, Ramita Devi (30) husband Surendra Mahato, Renu Devi (40) husband Pramod Mahato and Meena Devi (20) husband Shatrughan Mahato. Among the injured, Sulekha Devi, 32, husband Anil Mahto and Mulekha Devi, 25, husband Ravindra Mahto are undergoing treatment at Rupauli Referral Hospital. SDO Rajeev Ranjan and SDPO Ramesh Kumar of Dhamdaha subdivision reached the spot and inquired about the matter.

Police station chief said – 11 thousand volt wire melted and fell down

In this regard, Teekapatti police station chief Ajay Kumar Ajnabi told that all the four bodies have been taken into custody and sent to Purnia for postmortem. Regarding the incident, the villagers told that all the women were planting paddy in Ramanand Mahato’s field near Banarasi Chowk. In this sequence, the 11 thousand volt wire passing over the field melted and fell down. Everyone got electrocuted due to the fall of the high tension wire.

Panic in the village

There was chaos in the village after the incident. In a hurry, the villagers and their relatives came to Rupauli Referral Hospital with all the women, where doctors declared four women dead. The news of the death of four women created hue and cry among the family members. The atmosphere in the entire area is gloomy.

DM gave instructions for the treatment of the injured.

As soon as the information about 11000 volt wire falling in a paddy field in Goriyari Paschim Panchayat of Rupauli block of Dhamdaha sub-division was received, the District Magistrate, Purnia directed the officials of the local administration and electricity department to reach the spot immediately. The executive engineer of the electricity department was directed by the district officer that compensation should be given immediately to the families of the four women who died in the incident as per rules. To provide proper medical treatment to the injured in the incident, directions were given to the sub-divisional officer, Dhamdaha and civil surgeon, Purnia.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan