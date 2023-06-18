Bihar: 185 cartridges of AK-47 seized during search operation in Gaya, Naxalite leader Arvind Bhuinya ran away with the squad

In Gaya, once again the Naxalites were plotting to carry out a big incident and their intention was foiled by the police. Police seized a large number of cartridges and pistols etc. from the hill. During the raid, many materials of Naxalites were recovered. At the same time, during the search operation, Naxalite leader Arvind Bhuinya escaped with his squad.

Security forces have seized a large quantity of cartridges, magazines, country made pistols etc. from the hill near Parsachua-Bikopur village of Roshanganj police station area. The soldiers of 205th Battalion of Cobra and 159th Battalion of CRPF participated in this campaign.

A CRPF official said that one pistol, one magazine of AK 47, 185 cartridges of AK 47, one pistol magazine, five pistol rounds, one magazine pouch, one belt, one pistol pouch were recovered from the hilly wooded areas near Bikopur Parsachua village. , a screw driver, hand crisp, soap, two diaries, oil, challenge, fanrule, black color and a saving razor have been recovered.

After the recovery, a search operation is being conducted in this area. Let us inform that the security forces had received information that Naxalite leader Arvind Bhuinya has come with his squad to carry out a major incident. On this information, the CRPF and the Cobra Battalion launched a joint search operation while formulating a strategy.

However, Arvind Bhuinya managed to escape with his squad as soon as he got a clue of the arrival of the police. But, the police have been able to recover cartridges, magazines and pistols from the Naxalites’ base. Further action is being taken in this matter by registering an FIR in the concerned police station.