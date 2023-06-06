Bihar: 21.42 lakh looted by taking the manager hostage from the micro finance company, injured two employees with a knife

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, bike-borne miscreants looted Rs 21.42 lakh from the office of a micro finance company located at Municipal Council Kanti Purana Chowk under Kanti police station area, taking the manager hostage. During the robbery, the miscreants stabbed branch manager Ranjit Kumar and worker Deepak Kumar for refusing to hand over the keys of the locker. Due to which both got injured. According to the local people, the incident took place around 6:30 and 7 in the morning. The manager and worker of the finance company told the police that at around quarter to seven in the morning, three bike-borne miscreants reached the office at Purana Chowk. The locker was opened by using pistol and knife and fled after looting Rs 21.42 lakh.

Criminals stabbed two people

The criminals reached the office and demanded money. When the employees protested, the miscreants stabbed and injured two employees. After this, they looted the money easily and fled. It is being told that the criminals had come on a bike to carry out the robbery. After the incident, the employee informed Sanjay Kumar, the station head of Kanti. The SHO reached the company office and searched the locker. Along with the employees of the micro finance company, other people are also being questioned in the matter.

police checking cctv

Police station chief Sanjay Kumar told that earlier information about loot of Rs 27 lakh was given. Later the amount of loot was told as Rs 21 lakh. The matter looks suspicious. Investigation is going on. CCTV footage is also being examined. On the other hand, after receiving the information about the robbery, DSP Western Abhishek Anand also went to the spot and investigated. He said that the matter is being investigated seriously. The criminals will be arrested as soon as possible. CCTV footage is likely to help.

