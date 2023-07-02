Bihar: 28 trucks stuck in Son river due to heavy rains and increased water level, eight rescued, rescue underway

Rohtas. The increased water level in the Son river after heavy rains has increased the difficulties of the trucks stuck in the river. Somehow eight trucks were pulled out on the fourth day. But, due to the torrent of water, there is a problem in the rescue of about 20 other stranded trucks. Alam is that even on Sunday, about 20 trucks could not be taken out of the river. It may be noted that on the night of June 29, in front of Katar Balu Ghat of Indrapuri police station area, about 28 trucks that had gone to extract sand got stuck due to sudden rise in water in Son river. Due to the continuous flow of water in the Son river, the work of making the road is obstructed, these trucks are not able to be rescued, while many Poklen, Hydra, JCB machines are installed. But, they are not able to make way. Due to the fast flow of water, the sand bags are not able to survive.

it was difficult to cover my head

The rains on Saturday and Sunday increased the problems of the owners, drivers and co-drivers of the trucks stuck in the Son river. There is no place to hide your head in the Son river or on its banks. Everywhere people have taken shelter to save themselves from the rain. Sitting in trucks stuck in the river is not free from danger. If the water level of the river increases further, then there is a possibility of drowning of trucks. Two trucks are already submerged in the river.

Six tires and two batteries of stranded trucks were stolen

Thieves have caught sight of trucks stuck in Son river. Due to lack of security by the police, many goods including six tires and two batteries have been stolen from two trucks. In this regard, truck owner Vikas Singh, a resident of Mohania in Kaimur district, told that a total of six tyres, two batteries along with jack and other goods have been stolen from his truck number BR 45 G 5005 and BR 45 G 8888. This information has been given to the police. At the same time, Aman Kumar, a resident of Deoria in Kaimur, told that his truck number UP 70 FT 2424 is completely submerged in water.

Rescue running on the ghat operator

The rescue work of trucks stuck in Son river is going on with the help of ghat operators. Dehri SDO Sunil Kumar Sinha, who came to see the trucks on Sunday, said that the rescue work is going on by the ghat operators. Some trucks have been pulled out. Ghat operators are doing the work of making the way. On the other hand, truck driver Subhash Yadav, a resident of Kaimur’s Ramgarh, said that if the administration had called for a Pipa machine from Patna, all the trucks would have been out of the river by now. But, there is no facility from the administration here. Whatever they are doing, the people of the ghat operator are doing it.

The availability of water in the barrage has decreased

Presently 14811 cusecs of water is available in Indrapuri Barrage. On Saturday, 17095 cusecs of water was available in the barrage. The barrage received 2200 cusecs of water from Rihand reservoir and 6000 cusecs from Bansagar reservoir on Sunday. Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department, Dehri, Ashwini Kumar told that 14831 cusecs of water is available in the barrage at 12 o’clock on Sunday. From the barrage, 4250 cusecs of water is being released in the eastern connecting canal, 5511 cusecs in the western connecting canal and 1308 cusecs in the western connecting parallel canal. The water level at the barrage is 355 feet. At present, 3757 cusecs of water is being released into the Son river by opening three of the 69 gates of the barrage. He said that sufficient quantity of water is being released in the canals. Farmers can take advantage of this. They should arrange water in their fields. Can store water in the village pond, diet, puddle.