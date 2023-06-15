Bihar: 4 people died in two horrific road accidents in Jamui, three youths including a woman lost their lives

Bihar: A total of 4 people died in two separate road accidents in Jamui while a pregnant woman is injured. Both the incidents happened on Thursday morning. Three youths riding a bike were killed in a collision with a Scorpio coming at a high speed on the Sikandra-Nawada main road. At the same time, a woman returning after showing her pregnant daughter to the doctor died in a road accident. Angry people protested on the road.

introduction of the dead

On Thursday near Rampur village on the Sinkadara-Nawada main road of Jamui, a speeding Scorpio rammed into a bike. Three youths were riding the bike and all three died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Binay Kumar (father Joginder Ravidas), Dhanraj Kumar (father late Dhauvi Manjhi) and Rampravesh Kumar (father Dayachand Ravidas), residents of Dighot village under Sikandra police station area. The age of all is between 14 to 17 years.

Death due to Scorpio

According to the information, a young man among the dead had gone out to deliver food to his grandfather who worked as a mason. He also made his two friends sit on the bike. He was returning after handing over a box of food to grandfather, when on the way, all three died after being hit by a speeding Scorpio on the Sikandra-Nawada main road.

road jam in protest

As soon as the information about the road accident was received, there was uproar in the house of the deceased. The relatives protested by blocking the road. And after some time the road blockade was removed. The police took all the three bodies into custody and preparations are being made to conduct the postmortem.

Woman dies after being hit by auto

Here, a woman died in a road accident in Khaira police station area of ​​Jamui. An auto and a pickup collided near Hardimauh on the Khaira-Sono main road. During this, two women crossing the road were hit by an auto and one woman died on the spot.

pregnant daughter injured

The deceased has been identified as Indu Devi, wife of Vishnu Dev Paswan of Baghakhad village, who was returning after getting her pregnant daughter treated and met with an accident while crossing the road. At the same time, pregnant Rani Devi was injured and was sent to the hospital for treatment.