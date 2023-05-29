Bihar: 427 minority candidates became officers from government coaching, 911 wore khaki uniform

Manoj Kumar, Patna. To increase the representation of minority students in jobs, coaching is being given to the students by the Bihar government. In these eight years from the year 2015 to 2022, 427 students who received coaching from the government have succeeded in the preliminary and interview examination of BPSC. At the same time, 911 students got success with the help of coaching in Product, Roommaster, Vehicle Driver and Driver Constable Recruitment and Efficiency Test of Central Selection Board. While none of the 200 students got success in motor vehicle efficiency training. On the other hand, 12 candidates have been successful in the interview of Bihar Judicial Service.

Candidates not successful in Railway, Banking and SSC

A total of 1040 minority students were given coaching for success in Railway, Banking and SSC exams. None of them got success. In the year 2021-22, all the 250 students who got coaching in CTET and TET failed. All the 400 candidates failed in the physical efficiency test of constable recruitment exam. In the year 2019-20, 141 students were successful in CTET and BTET.

A candidate from SC-ST category became IAS

Under the Mukhyamantri SC-ST Civil Incentive Scheme, from the year 2018 to 2022, five students of SC-ST category have been successful in UPSC. Of these, one was selected for IAS and four others for All India Service. Whereas, 191 candidates got success in BPSC. Of these, five have been selected for Bihar Administrative Service, five for Bihar Police Service, 15 for Bihar Finance Service and 166 for other services.

